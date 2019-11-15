Thunder vs. 76ers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Thunder vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma City 4-7; Philadelphia 7-4
What to Know
Philadelphia's road trip will continue as they head to Oklahoma City's court at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Philadelphia doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4-point advantage in the spread.
It was all tied up 53-53 at halftime, but the 76ers were not quite Orlando's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. The 76ers took a hard 112-97 fall against Orlando. C Al Horford wasn't much of a difference maker for the 76ers; he finished with 14 points on 5-for-18 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City suffered a grim 111-85 defeat to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Oklahoma City was down 86-62 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The 76ers are a 4-point favorite against the Thunder.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
Series History
Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last eight games against Philadelphia.
- Feb 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Jan 19, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Jan 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Dec 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Philadelphia 117
- Mar 22, 2017 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Oct 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Mar 18, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Nov 13, 2015 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Philadelphia 85
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Celtics vs. Warriors odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Celtics vs. Warriors on Friday 10,000 times.
-
How Carmelo fits in with Blazers
A desperate Blazers team made a desperate gamble that might help keep them afloat
-
Optimal NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 15 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Jazz vs. Grizzlies odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Jazz vs. Grizzlies on Friday 10,000 times.
-
Porzingis promising but uneven at MSG
The Knicks won the battle, but Kristaps Porzingis is winning the war
-
Giannis dominates as Bucks beat Bulls
Giannis finished with 38 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals in the win
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans