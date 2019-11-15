Thunder vs. 76ers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma City 4-7; Philadelphia 7-4

What to Know

Philadelphia's road trip will continue as they head to Oklahoma City's court at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Philadelphia doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4-point advantage in the spread.

It was all tied up 53-53 at halftime, but the 76ers were not quite Orlando's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. The 76ers took a hard 112-97 fall against Orlando. C Al Horford wasn't much of a difference maker for the 76ers; he finished with 14 points on 5-for-18 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City suffered a grim 111-85 defeat to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. Oklahoma City was down 86-62 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The 76ers are a 4-point favorite against the Thunder.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last eight games against Philadelphia.