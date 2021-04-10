Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Philadelphia 35-17; Oklahoma City 20-32

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9 p.m. ET April 10 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The 76ers are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

It was all tied up 50-50 at halftime, but the Sixers were not quite the New Orleans Pelicans' equal in the second half when they met on Friday. Philadelphia came up short against New Orleans, falling 101-94. Despite the defeat, the Sixers got a solid performance out of power forward Tobias Harris, who had 23 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City's and the Cleveland Cavaliers' game on Thursday was up for grabs at halftime, but Oklahoma City was thoroughly outmatched 64-41 in the second half. Oklahoma City has to be aching after a bruising 129-102 loss to the Cavaliers. One thing holding OKC back was the mediocre play of power forward Aleksej Pokusevski, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 27 minutes on the court.

The Sixers are now 35-17 while OKC sits at 20-32. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The 76ers enter the game with 8.85 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, the Thunder have allowed their opponents an average of 8.7 steals per game, the most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma

CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last ten games against Philadelphia.