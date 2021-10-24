Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Philadelphia 1-1; Oklahoma City 0-2

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers since Nov. 15 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 124-91 bruising that Oklahoma City suffered against the Houston Rockets this past Friday. The Thunder were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 69-47. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes with and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 114-109 to the Brooklyn Nets. Philadelphia's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Seth Curry, who had 23 points.

OKC is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The Thunder were pulverized by the Sixers 121-90 when the two teams previously met in April. Maybe Oklahoma City will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 12 games against Philadelphia.