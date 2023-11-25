The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-4) and Philadelphia 76ers (10-5) will meet in a battle between two of the league's hottest teams on Saturday evening. Oklahoma City is riding a six-game winning streak, moving into second place in the Western Conference standings. The Thunder returned from a three-game road trip with a 116-102 win over Chicago on Wednesday night. Philadelphia has won 10 of its last 14 games, but it is coming off back-to-back losses to Cleveland and Minnesota.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center. Philadelphia is favored by 1 point in the latest Thunder vs. 76ers odds, while the over/under is set at 229 points.

Thunder vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -1

Thunder vs. 76ers over/under: 229 points

Thunder vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -120, Thunder +101

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City's six-game winning streak is the team's longest since the 2018-19 season, and its 11-4 start is its best after 15 games since the 2013-14 season. The Thunder swept the Warriors in back-to-back road games last week before adding a blowout win at Portland on Sunday. They returned home on Wednesday with a 116-102 win over Chicago, covering the spread as 7.5-point favorites.

Star shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 40 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed five rebounds in an all-around performance. He leads the Thunder with 30.4 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game, while Chet Holmgren is averaging 17 points. Philadelphia is coming off consecutive losses to the Cavaliers and Timberwolves, with Joel Embiid missing Wednesday's game due to a hip injury.

Why the 76ers can cover

Embiid is expected to return from his one-game absence on Saturday after being held out of Wednesday's game. He maintains his spot as one of the league's best players, averaging 31.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. The 76ers have four other players averaging double figures as well, including guard Tyrese Maxey at 26.3 points per contest.

They are one of the top rebounding teams in the NBA (45.9), while the Thunder are near the bottom of the league (41.5). Philadelphia also does an excellent job of getting to the free-throw line, shooting nearly 28 free throws per game while ranking second in free-throw percentage (85.9). The Thunder are going to be without second-leading scorer Jalen Williams (hip) for the third-straight game. See which team to pick here.

