Thunder vs. 76ers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis
Both teams will be without one of their superstar assets for this matchup
The Philadelphia 76ers have really improved their roster throughout the season with the additions of Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris. However, the Sixers have an extremely large hole in the frontcourt right now with Joel Embiid and Boban Marjanovic both battling knee injuries. Neither Embiid nor Marjanovic will suit up for Thursday's contest, so Philadelphia is going to have to depend on the athleticism and perimeter shooting that players like Ben Simmons, Butler, Harris and JJ Redick provide.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder will also be a tad shorthanded in their starting lineup. All-Star forward Paul George isn't slated to play due to a sore right shoulder and has been ruled out for the game. With George out of the lineup, reserve guard Dennis Schroder will likely slide right into the team's starting lineup as he's been very successful playing alongside Russell Westbrook over the course of the 2018-19 season.
How to watch 76ers at Thunder
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 28
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- TV: TNT
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Thunder -4.0
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Who wins 76ers vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread cashes over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sixers vs. Thunder spread you need to be all over Thursday, all from the advanced computer model that's up over $4,000 on top-rated NBA picks this season.
Storylines
76ers: From an offensive standpoint, Philadelphia is a little more limited in what it's able to do without Embiid or Marjanovic in the lineup. It's likely that the Sixers will have to have players like Butler and Simmons being even more aggressive in an effort to get to the free throw line and potentially get OKC center Steven Adams into foul trouble. Three-point shooting also figures to be a big sticking point for the Sixers with Harris and Redick serving a huge role in the team's offensive attack.
Thunder: On the other side, it'll be interesting to see how Schroder performs playing extended minutes without George in the lineup. The combination of Westbrook and Schroder is very dangerous and Westbrook doesn't have to be the primary ball-handler throughout the majority of the game. In addition, the floor spacing should work out in Oklahoma City's favor without a talented big man down low for Philadelphia.
Game prediction, pick
This game is littered with injuries to star players with Embiid and George slated to be out of the lineup. This one could be very close, but the Thunder should be able to exploit the Sixers deficiencies in the frontcourt.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA scores, highlights for Thursday
The NBA offers a six-game slate on Thursday
-
The playoff scenario 76ers must avoid
Philly has two legit concerns going forward: Embiid's health status and a possible first-round...
-
Warriors vs. Magic odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Magic vs. Warriors game 10,000 t...
-
Top NBA DFS picks, lineups for Feb. 28
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
Irving ready for regular season to end
Irving sounds off after Boston's fourth straight loss since the All-Star break