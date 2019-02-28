Thunder vs. 76ers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

The Philadelphia 76ers have really improved their roster throughout the season with the additions of Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris. However, the Sixers have an extremely large hole in the frontcourt right now with Joel Embiid and Boban Marjanovic both battling knee injuries. Neither Embiid nor Marjanovic will suit up for Thursday's contest, so Philadelphia is going to have to depend on the athleticism and perimeter shooting that players like Ben Simmons, Butler, Harris and JJ Redick provide.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder will also be a tad shorthanded in their starting lineup. All-Star forward Paul George isn't slated to play due to a sore right shoulder and has been ruled out for the game. With George out of the lineup, reserve guard Dennis Schroder will likely slide right into the team's starting lineup as he's been very successful playing alongside Russell Westbrook over the course of the 2018-19 season.

How to watch 76ers at Thunder

Date: Thursday, Feb. 28

Thursday, Feb. 28 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Wells Fargo Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) TV: TNT

TNT Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Thunder -4.0

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Who wins 76ers vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread cashes over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sixers vs. Thunder spread you need to be all over Thursday, all from the advanced computer model that's up over $4,000 on top-rated NBA picks this season.

Storylines

76ers: From an offensive standpoint, Philadelphia is a little more limited in what it's able to do without Embiid or Marjanovic in the lineup. It's likely that the Sixers will have to have players like Butler and Simmons being even more aggressive in an effort to get to the free throw line and potentially get OKC center Steven Adams into foul trouble. Three-point shooting also figures to be a big sticking point for the Sixers with Harris and Redick serving a huge role in the team's offensive attack.

Thunder: On the other side, it'll be interesting to see how Schroder performs playing extended minutes without George in the lineup. The combination of Westbrook and Schroder is very dangerous and Westbrook doesn't have to be the primary ball-handler throughout the majority of the game. In addition, the floor spacing should work out in Oklahoma City's favor without a talented big man down low for Philadelphia.

Game prediction, pick

This game is littered with injuries to star players with Embiid and George slated to be out of the lineup. This one could be very close, but the Thunder should be able to exploit the Sixers deficiencies in the frontcourt.