Thunder vs. Blazers odds, Game 1 line: Picks, predictions for 2019 NBA Playoffs from model on 76-59 roll

The Oklahoma City Thunder hope their regular-season success against the Portland Trail Blazers continues when they meet on Sunday in the opening round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Thunder (49-33), the 6-seed in the West, won all four meetings this season, but each was decided by nine points or fewer, including one that went to overtime. The Blazers (53-29) had the third-best record in the conference, one game behind Denver, and finished second in the Northwest Division. Sunday's tip-off for Game 1 is set for 3:30 p.m. ET in Portland. This will be the fifth playoff matchup between these teams and the first since 1991. Portland is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Blazers odds, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 225. Before making any Thunder vs. Blazers picks of your own, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 26 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 292-234 record on all top-rated plays, returning over $4,000 in profit to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 26 on a strong 76-59 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Thunder vs. Trail Blazers. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it also says one side of the spread has all the value. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows the Trail Blazers, making their sixth straight playoff appearance and 35th in franchise history, are 80-42 (.656) all-time in home playoff games. Portland has been dominant on its home court during the regular season as well, going 32-9. The Blazers have a statistical edge over the Thunder in several categories, the biggest coming in free throw percentage (second in the NBA at .814 compared to .713) and 3-point field goal percentage (eighth at .359 compared to 22nd at .348).

Portland is led by point guard Damian Lillard, who is averaging 34.8 points against the Thunder, including a 51-point performance last month. Center Enes Kanter has scored at least 20 points in five of the last six games, averaging 19.6 points during that span.

But just because Portland is coming in hot doesn't mean it'll cover the Blazers vs. Thunder spread on Sunday in the NBA Playoffs 2019.

That's because Oklahoma City has been rolling, winning five in a row and seven of its last 10, including a season-ending win at Milwaukee, which had the league's best home record.

Leading the way for the Thunder is forward Paul George, who has owned the Trail Blazers. In four games against Portland, he averaged 38 points, including a 47-point performance on Feb. 11. Point guard Russell Westbrook has also dominated the Blazers, averaging 29.5 points in four games. He also finished the regular season on a roll, scoring 29 against Houston and 27 at Minnesota.

So who wins Thunder vs. Trail Blazers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Blazers spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.