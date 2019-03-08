Thunder vs. Blazers odds, line: NBA picks, optimal predictions from model on 52-37 run

The surging Portland Trail Blazers host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night in a game with major implications for the 2019 NBA playoff picture. Tipoff from the Moda Center is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder have won all three meetings between the clubs this season, but Thursday night's clash looms as the most important. The Blazers and Thunder have identical 39-25 records and are currently in a three-way tie with the Rockets for the third seed in the Western Conference playoff race. The winner will claim sole possession of the No. 3 spot and a game of separation in what rates to be a tight race until the end of the season. Portland is a 3.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 232.5 in the latest Thunder vs. Blazers odds, down 1.5 from the opener. Before you lock in your Thunder vs. Blazers picks, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that the Blazers went 5-2 on their recent road trip and early returns look positive with the late-season addition of center Enes Kanter. In six games with the Blazers, Kanter is averaging 11.3 points, 6.8 rebounds in 18.9 minutes while shooting 56.5 percent from the field. Trade-deadline acquisition Rodney Hood has also come on strong, as he scored a season-high 27 points in a 118-108 win over the Charlotte Hornets last week.

Portland is a strong 37-27 against the spread this season, whereas Oklahoma City is 33-30. More importantly, the Trail Blazers have excelled at home, where they're 21-11 against the number this season. Portland is also 23-14 against the spread as the favorite and has been consistently undervalued by Vegas.

Still, there's no guarantee that Portland will cover the Blazers vs. Thunder spread Thursday against an Oklahoma City club that has won the first three matchups between these teams this season.

The latest came in a 120-111 victory in Oklahoma City on Feb. 12 in which Russell Westbrook set an NBA record with his 10th consecutive triple-double. He had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, but it was the Thunder's second-most impressive performance. Teammate Paul George erupted for a triple-double of his own with 47 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Thunder also managed a 111-109 win over the Blazers in Portland on Jan. 4. George had 37 points and Westbrook had 31 as the Thunder, who led by 10 with four minutes left, held off a furious Portland rally in the waning seconds to seal the win.

