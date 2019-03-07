Thunder vs. Blazers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 52-37 run

The Oklahoma City Thunder look for a season sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers when the surging Western Conference clubs meet Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET in Portland. The outcome could have a serious impact on the 2019 NBA playoff picture since Oklahoma City (39-25) and Portland (39-25) enter in a three-way tie with Houston for the No. 3 seed in the West. The Thunder have dropped five of their past six, while Portland returns home following a seven-game road trip in which it went 5-2. Portland is a 3.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 233 in the latest Thunder vs. Blazers odds. Before you make any Thunder vs. Blazers picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Blazers are eager to get back to their winning ways after an otherwise successful road trip ended with a 120-111 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday in which they squandered a 16-point lead. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 51 points, but the Blazers committed 20 turnovers and allowed Memphis to shoot 53.3 percent from the field.

Even so, Portland's road trip included wins over playoff-bound clubs like the Celtics and 76ers. Moreover, the last time the Blazers played at Moda Center, they rolled to a 129-107 win over the Warriors. Portland's 24 home wins are second in the Western Conference to Denver's 27.

Still, there's no guarantee that Portland will cover the Blazers vs. Thunder spread Thursday against an Oklahoma City club that has won the first three matchups between these teams this season.

The latest came in a 120-111 victory in Oklahoma City on Feb. 12 in which Russell Westbrook set an NBA record with his 10th consecutive triple-double. He had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, but it was the Thunder's second-most impressive performance. Teammate Paul George erupted for a triple-double of his own with 47 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Thunder also managed a 111-109 win over the Blazers in Portland on Jan. 4. George had 37 points and Westbrook had 31 as the Thunder, who led by 10 with four minutes left, held off a furious Portland rally in the waning seconds to seal the win.

