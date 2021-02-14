Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Milwaukee 16-10; Oklahoma City 10-15

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Thunder had to settle for a 97-95 defeat against the Denver Nuggets this past Friday. Oklahoma City was up 53-40 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of small forward Justin Jackson, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, the contest between Milwaukee and the Utah Jazz this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Bucks falling 129-115 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 29 points and 15 boards along with six dimes.

Oklahoma City is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Oklahoma City is now 10-15 while Milwaukee sits at 16-10. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Thunder are fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 107.4 on average. The Bucks' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 121.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last ten games against Milwaukee.