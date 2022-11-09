Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Milwaukee 9-1; Oklahoma City 4-6
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since Feb. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Thunder will be playing at home against Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
OKC came up short against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, falling 112-103. Oklahoma City was up 63-48 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. One thing holding Oklahoma City back was the mediocre play of small forward Luguentz Dort, who did not have his best game: he played for 25 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee ended up a good deal behind the Atlanta Hawks when they played on Monday, losing 117-98. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (25 points) was the top scorer for Milwaukee.
OKC is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Thunder against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
The losses put OKC at 4-6 and the Bucks at 9-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: OKC has only been able to knock down 44.10% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.80%, which places them first in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma City.
