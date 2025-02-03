The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday for a cross-conference clash in the NBA. The Thunder are 38-9 on the season and are currently first in the Western Conference standings, while the Bucks are 26-21 to rank fifth in the East. However, it's been Milwaukee who has had the significant head-to-head advantage in the series of late, winning eight of 10 against Oklahoma City and covering the spread in seven of those 10 matchups.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. The home team is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Bucks odds and the over/under is listed at 232.5 points. Before you make any Bucks vs. Thunder picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Thunder vs. Bucks spread: Oklahoma City -11.5

Thunder vs. Bucks over/under: 232.5 points

Thunder vs. Bucks money line: Oklahoma City -588, Milwaukee +431

Thunder vs. Bucks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City is coming off a dominant 144-110 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday and now own a six-game lead for first place in the West. Aaron Wiggins led the way for the Thunder with 41 points and 14 rebounds, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 29 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein (16 points and 15 rebounds) and Kenrich Williams (18 points and 11 rebounds) also contributed double-doubles. The comfortable cover as 7.5-point favorites over Sacramento ended a four-game streak where the Thunder failed to cover, and the franchise is 29-16 against the number so far on the season.

Why the Bucks can cover

Meanwhile, the Bucks lost 132-119 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday to extend their current losing streak to three games. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the loss, but the rest of his teammates combined to shoot only 30-for-70 from the floor (42.9%).

However, Milwaukee did win the NBA Cup Final against Oklahoma City on Dec. 17 as 5.5-point underdogs. Antetokounmpo had a triple-double in that matchup, finishing with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists. The Bucks are now 24-13 since starting the season 2-8, and they have covered the spread in five of their last six meetings with the Thunder.

How to make Thunder vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Milwaukee vs. Oklahoma City and is leaning Under the total, projecting 227 combined points.

