The Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 45-25 overall and 28-7 at home, while Oklahoma City is 49-20 overall and 21-13 on the road. The Bucks have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings with the Thunder.

Bucks vs. Thunder spread: Bucks -2.5

Bucks vs. Thunder over/under: 232.5 points

Bucks vs. Thunder money line: Bucks: -134, Thunder: +113

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder waltzed into their game on Friday with three straight wins but they left with four. Everything went their way against Toronto as Oklahoma City made off with a 123-103 win. The Thunder were heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

The Thunder are scoring 120.7 points per game this season, which ranks third in the NBA. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in scoring with 30.8 points per game. He's also averaging 6.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. He's a big reason why Oklahoma City has won seven of its last eight games.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Nets on Thursday, taking the game 115-108. The Bucks can attribute much of their success to Damian Lillard, who dropped a double-double with 30 points and 12 assists. Lillard is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 30 or more in the last three games he's played. For the season, Lillard is averaging 24.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

The Bucks are also one of the most efficient offenses in the league, scoring 120.6 points per game on average. Milwaukee has won five straight games at home and the Bucks are 6-1 in their last seven games played on a Sunday.

