Thunder vs. Bucks: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

The Oklahoma City Thunder recently suffered through a losing skid, which is why they were fighting for their playoff lives late in the regular season. Oklahoma City currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference and holds a one-game advantage over the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs entering the final night of the regular season. It's really just about seeding at this point because all three teams will qualify for the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks already locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference. With that in mind, the team is being extremely cautious and has ruled Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez out of Wednesday's contest. With the playoffs right around the corner, it makes sense for the Bucks to be smart and not push their luck when it comes to their health.

How to watch Thunder at Bucks

Date: Wednesday, April 10

Wednesday, April 10 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Bucks +5.0

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Thunder: While it's very possible that the Thunder beat the Bucks, playoff seeding is huge for them. After all, they've gone 3-1 against the Rockets this season, and that's who they'd face if they remain as the sixth seed. The Thunder topped the Rockets on Tuesday, thanks to a last-second 3 from Paul George. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City went 0-4 against the Denver Nuggets this season and that's who they would face if they slipped down to the No. 7 seed.

Bucks: It's all about health when it comes to the Bucks. Antetokounmpo dealt with an ankle injury earlier this month while also recently having a calf injury. Malcolm Brogdon will miss at least the opening round of the postseason with a foot injury, but is expected back at some point if Milwaukee advances. The Bucks are obviously being smart when it comes to their team's health and have nothing to play for against the Thunder.

Game prediction, pick

The Thunder will look to lock up the No. 6 seed and should get it done fairly easily with several Bucks out of the lineup.