Thunder vs. Bulls: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Chicago 10-18; Oklahoma City 11-14

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Chicago isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

On Saturday, the Bulls narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Los Angeles Clippers 109-106. PG Zach LaVine was the offensive standout of the contest for the Bulls, as he had 31 points. LaVine didn't help his team much against the Charlotte Hornets last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, falling 110-102. SF Danilo Gallinari had a rough night: he finished with only seven points on 1-for-13 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Chicago's win lifted them to 10-18 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 11-14. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Thunder are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.7 on average. The Bulls have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Thunder are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Oklahoma City and Chicago both have four wins in their last eight games.