Who's Playing
Chicago @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Chicago 8-10; Oklahoma City 7-11
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls' road trip will continue as they head to Paycom Center at 8 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Chicago should still be feeling good after a win, while Oklahoma City will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Bulls can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They managed a 118-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and had 36 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, OKC fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 131-126. Oklahoma City was up 97-84 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 dimes in addition to seven boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Oklahoma City's loss took them down to 7-11 while Chicago's victory pulled them up to 8-10. Allowing an average of 118.28 points per game, OKC hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.50
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma City and Chicago both have six wins in their last 14 games.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Chicago 106 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Jan 24, 2022 - Chicago 111 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Mar 16, 2021 - Chicago 123 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Jan 15, 2021 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Chicago 125
- Feb 25, 2020 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Chicago 122
- Dec 16, 2019 - Chicago 0 vs. Oklahoma City 0
- Dec 17, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 07, 2018 - Chicago 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Nov 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 92 vs. Chicago 79
- Oct 28, 2017 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Chicago 69
- Feb 01, 2017 - Chicago 128 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Jan 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Chicago 94
- Dec 25, 2015 - Chicago 0 vs. Oklahoma City 0
- Nov 05, 2015 - Chicago 104 vs. Oklahoma City 98