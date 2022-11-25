Who's Playing

Chicago @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Chicago 8-10; Oklahoma City 7-11

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls' road trip will continue as they head to Paycom Center at 8 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Chicago should still be feeling good after a win, while Oklahoma City will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Bulls can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They managed a 118-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and had 36 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, OKC fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 131-126. Oklahoma City was up 97-84 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 dimes in addition to seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Chicago is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Oklahoma City's loss took them down to 7-11 while Chicago's victory pulled them up to 8-10. Allowing an average of 118.28 points per game, OKC hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.50

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City and Chicago both have six wins in their last 14 games.