The Chicago Bulls will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 5-6 overall and 0-5 at home, while the Bulls are 4-7 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Thunder won both meetings between the teams last season.

Chicago is favored by one point in the latest Thunder vs. Bulls odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.5.

Thunder vs. Bulls spread: Thunder -1

Thunder vs. Bulls over-under: 224.5 points

What you need to know about the Thunder

OKC lost 128-99 to the Lakers on Wednesday. The Thunder were down 93-71 at the end of the third quarter. A 25-7 second quarter run gave Los Angeles a 24-point lead with four minutes remaining in the first half and put the game out of reach. The Lakers scored 16 of the game's first 20 points. The top scorer for Oklahoma City was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (17 points). The Thunder have lost two consecutive games after a three-game winning streak was snapped.

The Thunder have held opponents to the third-fewest three-pointers per game in the league (11.1). OKC has a 15-8 overall record against Chicago and has won five of the last six matchups by an average of 15 points per game. With an average age of 24 years and 112 days, Oklahoma City has the sixth-youngest roster in the league. Darius Bazley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago fell 130-127 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. It was the third consecutive loss for the Bulls. Zach LaVine shot 10-for-16 from beyond the arc and finished with 45 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. The 45 points were four off his career high. Six Bulls scored in double figures. Garrett Temple had 18 points and Patrick Williams added 17 points. Coby White distributed a career-high 13 assists,

The Bulls shot 61 percent from the floor and 55 percent from 3-point range on Sunday. Otto Porter Jr. did not play because of a lower back issue. He is listed as probable for Friday's game. Lauri Markkanen (health and safety protocols) may be able to return on Friday. Temple (ankle) is listed as questionable. Tomas Satoransky, Chandler Hutchison and Ryan Arcidiacono remain out due to health and safety protocols.

