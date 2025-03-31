The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best record in the NBA, and they'll look to continue a magnificent season on Monday in a cross-conference battle against the Chicago Bulls. Oklahoma City has won nine in a row and is 62-12 on the season, 2.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers for home-court advantage in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, while Chicago is 33-41 and sits ninth in the East. Both teams have been red-hot against the spread of late, with the Thunder covering during every game of their current winning streak and the Bulls covering in 10 of their last 12.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Thunder are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Bulls odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is listed at 238.5 points.

Thunder vs. Bulls spread: Oklahoma City -15.5

Thunder vs. Bulls over/under: 238.5 points

Thunder vs. Bulls money line: Oklahoma City -1136, Chicago +716

Why the Thunder can cover



Oklahoma City is peaking at an ideal time, having won 16 of its last 17 games to overtake the Cavs for best record and winning by an average of 14.7 points per game during that span. Most recently, the Thunder smashed the Indiana Pacers 132-111 on Saturday, and it was NBA MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way.

He finished with 33 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, while Luguentz Dort added 22 points while going 6-for-7 from the 3-point line. Chet Holmgren missed that game with a hip injury, and his status remains uncertain for Monday, but the Thunder have won 11 of their last 12 when Holmgren has been unavailable and 13 of 14 when he's been in the lineup.

Why the Bulls can cover

Meanwhile, despite letting go of DeMar DeRozan this offseason and trading Zach LaVine at the NBA trade deadline, the Bulls have found a spark of late with wins in nine of their last 12. Josh Giddey has made a star turn since the NBA All-Star break, as he's averaging 21.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 14 games since.

Chicago ranks second in the NBA in pace (102.8) and sixth in scoring (117.4), so the youth movement has served it well stylistically with Giddey, rookie Matas Buzelis and Coby White all helping the Bulls push the tempo. Buzelis had 28 points in a 120-119 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, while White is averaging a staggering 29.1 points per game during the month of March. Giddey (hip) is questionable for Chicago.

How to make Thunder vs. Bulls picks

