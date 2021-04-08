Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Cleveland 18-32; Oklahoma City 20-31

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder since Feb. 13 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Cavaliers will take on Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena after having had a few days off. Cleveland will be strutting in after a win while Oklahoma City will be stumbling in from a loss.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Cleveland on Monday. Everything went their way against the San Antonio Spurs as they made off with a 125-101 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Cleveland had established a 100-80 advantage. Their point guard Darius Garland looked sharp as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points and seven dimes.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Thunder and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Oklahoma City falling 113-102. A silver lining for Oklahoma City was the play of power forward Aleksej Pokusevski, who shot 7-for-11 from downtown and finished with 25 points and nine boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Cleveland is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Cleveland is now 18-32 while Oklahoma City sits at 20-31. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers are worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.1 on average. The Thunder have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 44.50% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 11 games against Cleveland.