Thunder vs. Cavaliers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Cleveland 13-38; Oklahoma City 30-20

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET tonight at Chesapeake Energy Arena after a few days off. OKC should still be riding high after a victory, while Cleveland will be looking to right the ship.

Last week, the Thunder narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Phoenix Suns 111-107. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. OKC's point guard Chris Paul did his thing and dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten dimes along with six boards. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Paul has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, Cleveland fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the New York Knicks on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 139-134. The losing side was boosted by power forward Kevin Love, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six assists.

Oklahoma City's win brought them up to 30-20 while the Cavaliers' loss pulled them down to 13-38. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Thunder come into the game boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.7. But Cleveland is even better: they enter the matchup with only 18.2 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Cleveland a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Thunder are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Oklahoma City have won five out of their last nine games against Cleveland.