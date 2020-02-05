Thunder vs. Cavaliers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Thunder vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Cleveland 13-38; Oklahoma City 30-20
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET tonight at Chesapeake Energy Arena after a few days off. OKC should still be riding high after a victory, while Cleveland will be looking to right the ship.
Last week, the Thunder narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Phoenix Suns 111-107. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. OKC's point guard Chris Paul did his thing and dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten dimes along with six boards. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Paul has had at least ten assists.
Meanwhile, Cleveland fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the New York Knicks on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 139-134. The losing side was boosted by power forward Kevin Love, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six assists.
Oklahoma City's win brought them up to 30-20 while the Cavaliers' loss pulled them down to 13-38. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Thunder come into the game boasting the third fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.7. But Cleveland is even better: they enter the matchup with only 18.2 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Cleveland a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Thunder are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won five out of their last nine games against Cleveland.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Cleveland 106
- Nov 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Cleveland 83
- Nov 07, 2018 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. Cleveland 86
- Feb 13, 2018 - Cleveland 120 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Jan 20, 2018 - Oklahoma City 148 vs. Cleveland 124
- Feb 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Cleveland 109
- Jan 29, 2017 - Cleveland 107 vs. Oklahoma City 91
- Feb 21, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- Dec 17, 2015 - Cleveland 104 vs. Oklahoma City 100
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Knicks covet Warriors' Russell
New York is trying to make a big splash ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline
-
How Giannis, Bucks' defense limited Zion
Williamson scored 20 points, but shot 5 of 19 from the field as he faced constant challenges...
-
Report: Knicks interested in Kuzma
The Knicks might now consider moving Marcus Morris for Kuzma, who's been at the center of trade...
-
Grades: Hawks, Wolves, Rockets make deal
Robert Covington will move to Houston and Clint Capela would be on his way to the Hawks, among...
-
2019-20 updating NBA trade tracker
We've got you covered with every deal that transpires this season as we approach the Feb. 6...
-
O'Neal gets tattoo to honor Kobe, Gianna
Shaq's son was close with the Lakers legend
-
Updating NBA trade deadline rumors
We have all the latest rumors around the league as Thursday's trade deadline fast approaches
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant