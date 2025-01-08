Two of the best teams in the NBA square off on Wednesday when the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-4) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-5) in a cross-conference battle. The Cavs are currently on a 10-game win streak. On Sunday, Cleveland beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-105. Likewise, OKC has also won 10 straight. The Thunder topped the Boston Celtics 105-92 in their previous contest.

Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland is 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Cavaliers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 228. Before locking in any Thunder vs. Cavaliers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 133-97 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Cavaliers:

Thunder vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -2.5

Thunder vs. Cavaliers over/under: 228 points

Thunder vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -144, Oklahoma City +121

OKC: The Thunder are 23-11-2 against the spread this season

CLE: The Cavaliers are 25-10 against the spread this season

Thunder vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Thunder vs. Cavaliers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the NBA in points (31.3) with 5.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He's finished with 30-plus points in consecutive games. In the win over the Celtics, Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Forward Jalen Williams has been a solid three-level scorer for this team. Williams logs 20.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also shoots 35% from beyond the arc. The Santa Clara product has scored 20-plus in three of his last seven games. On Jan. 3 against the Knicks, Williams had 20 points and five dimes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell creates offense from multiple spots on the court with terrific athleticism. The Louisville product averages a team-high 23.3 points with 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. In the win over the Lakers on New Year's Eve, Mitchell finished with 26 points, four assists and made six 3-pointers.

Forward Evan Mobley gives the Cavs an impactful force in the lane. He puts up 18.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and shoots 57% from the field. The USC product has 14 double-doubles on the season for Cleveland. On Jan. 3 against the Mavericks, Mobley had 34 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Thunder vs. Cavaliers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 222 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks.

So who wins Thunder vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Cavaliers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.