Thunder vs. Cavaliers: Watch online or on TV as LeBron James goes for 30K points
Two underperforming squads will square off on Saturday afternoon
How to watch Thunder at Cavaliers
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 20
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
Neither the Thunder nor the Cavaliers have had quite the season people expected when trying to look into the crystal ball and predict how this campaign would go back in the fall. They haven't been bad -- they're each still comfortably in the playoff picture -- they just haven't been quite as good as people expected.
Saturday's afternoon matchup on national TV will be a good test for both teams, and a chance to prove themselves. It will also be a reunion of sorts for three-fourths of the banana boat crew -- LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony. Furthermore, it could be a historic day.
Entering the game, LeBron James is 25 points away from registering 30,000 career points. When he accomplishes the feat -- whether it's Saturday or not -- he'll become just the seventh player in league history to reach that milestone. Given that he's averaging 27 points per game this season, there's a very good chance he gets it done this afternoon.
