Who's Playing

Boston @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Boston 26-11; Oklahoma City 15-21

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since April 27 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Thunder will take on Boston at 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center after having had a few days off. If the contest is anything like Boston's 126-122 victory from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Oklahoma City's 2022 ended with a 115-96 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday. Oklahoma City's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Josh Giddey, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Boston and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Boston falling 123-111 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding the Celtics back was the mediocre play of point guard Marcus Smart, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-12 shooting.

The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 17-6 against the spread when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Allowing an average of 116.83 points per game, Oklahoma City hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.49

Odds

The Celtics are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won ten out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma City.