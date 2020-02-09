Thunder vs. Celtics: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Boston @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Boston 36-15; Oklahoma City 32-20

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since Dec. 23 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. They will face off against one another at 3:30 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Oklahoma City skips in on four wins and Boston on six.

The Thunder were able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Pistons this past Friday, winning 108-101. Oklahoma City's point guard Chris Paul was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 22 points and seven assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Boston beat the Atlanta Hawks 112-107 this past Friday. It was another big night for Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and six assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, OKC is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.

The wins brought OKC up to 32-20 and Boston to 36-15. OKC is 19-12 after wins this year, Boston 27-8.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 212

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won five out of their last eight games against Oklahoma City.