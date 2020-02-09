Thunder vs. Celtics: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Thunder vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Boston 36-15; Oklahoma City 32-20
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since Dec. 23 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. They will face off against one another at 3:30 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Oklahoma City skips in on four wins and Boston on six.
The Thunder were able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Pistons this past Friday, winning 108-101. Oklahoma City's point guard Chris Paul was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 22 points and seven assists along with six boards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Boston beat the Atlanta Hawks 112-107 this past Friday. It was another big night for Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and six assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, OKC is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.
The wins brought OKC up to 32-20 and Boston to 36-15. OKC is 19-12 after wins this year, Boston 27-8.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 212
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won five out of their last eight games against Oklahoma City.
- Feb 03, 2019 - Boston 134 vs. Oklahoma City 129
- Oct 25, 2018 - Boston 101 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Mar 20, 2018 - Boston 100 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Nov 03, 2017 - Boston 101 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Dec 23, 2016 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Boston 112
- Dec 11, 2016 - Oklahoma City 99 vs. Boston 96
- Mar 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 130 vs. Boston 109
- Nov 15, 2015 - Boston 100 vs. Oklahoma City 85
