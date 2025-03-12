Two of the NBA's best teams clash when the Boston Celtics face the Oklahoma City Thunder in a possible NBA Finals preview on Wednesday night. Boston is coming off a 114-108 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, while OKC dropped a 140-127 decision to the Denver Nuggets that same night. The Celtics (47-18), the second seed in the Eastern Conference, have won five games in a row. The Thunder (53-12), the top seed in the West, have won seven of their last eight.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. OKC won the first meeting with Boston 105-92 on Jan. 5. The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5.

Thunder vs. Celtics spread: Boston -3.5

Thunder vs. Celtics over/under: 227.5 points

Thunder vs. Celtics money line: Boston -162, OKC +137

OKC: The Thunder have covered the spread in 48 of their last 80 games (+17.20 units)

BOS: The Celtics have hit the team total under in 48 of their last 71 games (+22.05 units)

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum (knee), who missed Monday's game against Utah, is listed as questionable. He leads the team in scoring at 27.2 points per game with 60 starts. If he can't go or is limited, shooting guard Jaylen Brown will help pick up the scoring slack. In 54 games, all starts, Brown is averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.4 minutes.

Point guard Derrick White is one of six Celtics players averaging double-figure scoring. He registered a double-double in Monday's win over the Jazz. In 36 minutes of action, he scored 18 points, dished out 10 assists, grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots. He scored 41 points and added three rebounds, three steals and two assists in a 128-118 win over Portland on March 5. In 62 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.6 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.7 minutes.

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a roll of late. He has scored 25 or more points in each of the last nine games, including a 51-point, seven-assist and five-rebound performance in a 137-128 win over the Houston Rockets on March 3. He scored 40 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out five assists and blocked three shots in a 127-103 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. In 63 games, all starts, he is averaging 32.7 points, 6.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks in 34.3 minutes.

Also powering the Thunder is power forward Chet Holmgren. He has registered two double-doubles over the past five games, including a 22-point and 17-rebound effort in a 129-121 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 26. He scored 14 points and added eight rebounds and four blocks in the win over the Nuggets on Sunday. In 20 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.9 assists in 26.5 minutes.

