Thunder vs. Celtics: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
The Thunder will look to extend their win streak on Tuesday against an injured Celtics team
The Thunder (43-29) have won six in a row and will be looking to push that streak to seven games on Tuesday. They'll be taking on a very banged-up Celtics (47-23) team in Boston. The Celtics have lost four of their last seven and injuries to players like Kyrie Irving have been a big reason why.
Both teams come in on rest, but Boston has the advantage of home court while Oklahoma City is coming off one of its toughest wins of the season in Toronto.
How to watch Thunder vs. Celtics
- Date: Tuesday, March 20
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: watchTNT
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Analysis: The Thunder are heating up and winning basketball games at the right time. The playoff race out West is incredibly tight to the point where a losing streak could push someone all the way out. Oklahoma City, however, has taken advantage and of this and pushed its way to the top half of the playoffs.
The Celtics, on the other hand, have nothing to worry about. They've been losing games lately, and the injuries are a concern, but they did so much work earlier in the season that all they need to do is cruise to the finish line. The injuries will definitely cause problems in their quest for the top seed in the conference, but the second seed should be an easy task.
The Thunder are the obvious favorites Tuesday. They're healthier, playing better basketball at the moment and have more to play for at this point of the season. Boston is just trying to survive until the playoffs. Expect the game to stay close throughout, but OKC will probably pull away late.
