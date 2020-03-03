Thunder vs. Clippers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Los Angeles 41-19; Oklahoma City 37-23

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena after a few days off. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for the Thunder in their past three games, so Los Angeles might be catching them at a good time.

There's no need to mince words: OKC lost to the Milwaukee Bucks this past Friday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 133-86. OKC was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 70-47. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat the Philadelphia 76ers 136-130 on Sunday. Los Angeles relied on the efforts of small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 30 points along with six rebounds, and shooting guard Lou Williams, who had 24 points and eight assists.

OKC is now 37-23 while Los Angeles sits at 41-19. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma City ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 22.9 on average. Los Angeles is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the third most fouls drawn per game in the league at 22.8. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.60

Odds

The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Los Angeles.