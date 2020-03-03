Thunder vs. Clippers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Thunder vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Los Angeles 41-19; Oklahoma City 37-23
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena after a few days off. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for the Thunder in their past three games, so Los Angeles might be catching them at a good time.
There's no need to mince words: OKC lost to the Milwaukee Bucks this past Friday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 133-86. OKC was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 70-47. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat the Philadelphia 76ers 136-130 on Sunday. Los Angeles relied on the efforts of small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 30 points along with six rebounds, and shooting guard Lou Williams, who had 24 points and eight assists.
OKC is now 37-23 while Los Angeles sits at 41-19. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma City ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 22.9 on average. Los Angeles is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the third most fouls drawn per game in the league at 22.8. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.60
Odds
The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Nov 18, 2019 - Los Angeles 90 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Mar 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Dec 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Oct 30, 2018 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Oct 19, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- Mar 16, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Jan 04, 2018 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 10, 2017 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 16, 2017 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Dec 31, 2016 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 11, 2016 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Nov 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 85 vs. Los Angeles 83
- Mar 31, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Mar 09, 2016 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Mar 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Dec 21, 2015 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Los Angeles 99
