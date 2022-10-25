Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Los Angeles 2-1; Oklahoma City 0-3

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Paycom Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Sunday, Los Angeles lost to the Phoenix Suns at home by a decisive 112-95 margin. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Marcus Morris, who had 22 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, falling 116-106. The top scorer for the Thunder was small forward Luguentz Dort (20 points).

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Los Angeles is now 2-1 while Oklahoma City sits at 0-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Clippers are worst in the league in points per game, with only 103 on average. The Thunder have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Los Angeles.