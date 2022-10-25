Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Los Angeles 2-1; Oklahoma City 0-3
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Paycom Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
On Sunday, Los Angeles lost to the Phoenix Suns at home by a decisive 112-95 margin. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Marcus Morris, who had 22 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, falling 116-106. The top scorer for the Thunder was small forward Luguentz Dort (20 points).
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Los Angeles is now 2-1 while Oklahoma City sits at 0-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Clippers are worst in the league in points per game, with only 103 on average. The Thunder have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Clippers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Los Angeles.
- Apr 10, 2022 - Los Angeles 138 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Dec 18, 2021 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Nov 01, 2021 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- May 16, 2021 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Jan 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Jan 22, 2021 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Aug 14, 2020 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Mar 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Dec 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Nov 18, 2019 - Los Angeles 90 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Mar 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Dec 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Oct 30, 2018 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Oct 19, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- Mar 16, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Jan 04, 2018 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 10, 2017 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 16, 2017 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Dec 31, 2016 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 11, 2016 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Nov 02, 2016 - Oklahoma City 85 vs. Los Angeles 83
- Mar 31, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Mar 09, 2016 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Mar 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Dec 21, 2015 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Los Angeles 99