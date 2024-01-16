A Western Conference showdown features the Los Angeles Clippers (25-14) hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-12) on Tuesday evening. The Clippers are looking to bounce back after having their three-game win streak halted. On Sunday, the Timberwolves beat Los Angeles 109-105. Likewise, OKC had its five-game win streak come to an end in Crypto.com Arena on Monday, falling to the Lakers 112-105.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Los Angeles is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Clippers odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 237.

Thunder vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -5.5

Thunder vs. Clippers over/under: 237 points

Thunder vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -222, Thunder +181

OKC: 26-12 ATS this season

LAC: 20-19 ATS this season

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having an MVP-caliber campaign. Gilgeous-Alexander uses his length to glide to the rim and shoot right over the outstretched arms of defenders. The Kentucky product also owns an excellent mid-range jumper with the court vision to find open teammates. He's third in the NBA in scoring (31.3) with 5.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists. On Jan. 13 versus the Magic, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 37 points, six boards and seven assists.

Forward Chet Holmgren (7'1) has the length to be an effective shot-blocker and owns a soft touch around the rim. Holmgren is putting up 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. On Jan. 10 against the Heat, he racked up 23 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Kawhi Leonard is having a superb campaign for Los Angeles. Leonard is almost automatic from mid-range and does a great job drawing contact at the rim. The five-time All-Star averages a team-high 24 points with 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. In his last outing, Leonard supplied 26 points, nine boards and four assists.

Forward Paul George generates offense from all three levels. George's offensive arsenal is so smooth due to his jumper and relentlessness in attacking the paint. The eight-time All-Star averages 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. On Jan. 12 against the Grizzlies, George notched 37 points, three boards and went 7-of-10 from downtown.

How to make Clippers vs. Thunder picks

