Thunder vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the more impressive teams in the Western Conference so far this season, but had been struggling entering Thursday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, the Thunder earned one of their most hard-fought victories of the season with a 129-121 overtime triumph over the Trail Blazers. Russell Westbrook and Paul George were in full attack mode throughout the night and combined to score 69 points in the much-needed win.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers have been extremely surprising in the Western Conference standings. The Clippers looked as though they were punting this season when they traded Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers last month. However, even with trading Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott to Philadelphia, Los Angeles has still remained in the thick of the playoff race and currently sits in eighth place with a 37-29 record. The Clippers are also currently on a three-game winning streak and have topped the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers during that stretch.

Storylines

Thunder: George has really helped the Thunder in the scoring department with 30-plus points in each of his first two games since returning from a sore shoulder. However, he's only connected on 14 of his 48 shots in those two contests and efficiency has obviously been an issue. Oklahoma City is going to need George to come up big from the perimeter come playoff time and getting back on track against the Clippers would be a huge first step.

Clippers: Even without Harris in the fold, the Clippers have been very efficient on the offensive end. Lou Williams continues to be the definition of a spark plug off the bench and rookie Landry Shamet has scored in double figures in three consecutive games. Couple that with the veteran presence of Danilo Gallinari and this group can surprise some people.

Game prediction, pick

The Thunder are riding high after a huge win, but playing a back-to-back in the West isn't easy. It's going to be a close one, but Oklahoma City is more than capable of pulling this one out.