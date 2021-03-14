Who's Playing

Memphis @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Memphis 17-17; Oklahoma City 16-22

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Grizz was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Friday and fell 103-102 to the Denver Nuggets. Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Brandon Clarke, who had 20 points in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City's and the New York Knicks' game this past Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Thunder were thoroughly outmatched 63-43 in the second half. OKC found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 119-97 punch to the gut against New York. One thing holding Oklahoma City back was the mediocre play of power forward Aleksej Pokusevski, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over the Thunder in the teams' previous meeting last month, winning 122-113. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Grizzlies since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Memphis.