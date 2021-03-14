Who's Playing
Memphis @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Memphis 17-17; Oklahoma City 16-22
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Grizz was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Friday and fell 103-102 to the Denver Nuggets. Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Brandon Clarke, who had 20 points in addition to three blocks.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City's and the New York Knicks' game this past Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Thunder were thoroughly outmatched 63-43 in the second half. OKC found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 119-97 punch to the gut against New York. One thing holding Oklahoma City back was the mediocre play of power forward Aleksej Pokusevski, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.
Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over the Thunder in the teams' previous meeting last month, winning 122-113. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Grizzlies since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Memphis.
- Feb 17, 2021 - Memphis 122 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Aug 07, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- Dec 26, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Oklahoma City 97
- Dec 18, 2019 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Memphis 122
- Mar 25, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Mar 03, 2019 - Oklahoma City 99 vs. Memphis 95
- Feb 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - Oklahoma City 137 vs. Memphis 123
- Feb 14, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Memphis 114
- Feb 11, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Memphis 101
- Apr 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Memphis 100
- Feb 03, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Memphis 95
- Dec 29, 2016 - Memphis 114 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Jan 06, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Memphis 94
- Dec 08, 2015 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 16, 2015 - Memphis 122 vs. Oklahoma City 114