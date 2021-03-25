Through 1 Quarter

The experts predicted a victory for the Memphis Grizzlies, but it's no sure thing at this point. a win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but they are up 28-25 over the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Grizzlies haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to six points or fewer. Oklahoma City has been relying on center Moses Brown, who has seven points in addition to four boards, and center Al Horford, who has four points and four assists along with five rebounds.

Here's an interesting fact: the Grizz also had a three-point lead after the first quarter in the teams' last meeting.

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Memphis 20-20; Oklahoma City 19-24

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back home. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. If the game is anything like Oklahoma City's 128-122 victory from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Thunder were able to grind out a solid win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, winning 112-103. Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 31 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Memphis ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 132-126 victory over the Boston Celtics. Memphis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 19 rebounds and 16 points, and point guard Ja Morant, who had 29 points and nine assists along with five boards. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 7. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Thunder to 19-24 and the Grizzlies to 20-20. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Oklahoma City and Memphis clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Grizzlies, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Memphis.

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Darius Bazley: Out (Shoulder)

Josh Hall: Out (Knee)

George Hill: Out (Thumb)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Memphis