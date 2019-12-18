Thunder vs. Grizzlies: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Memphis 10-17; Oklahoma City 11-14
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Memphis is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116 points per matchup.
The Grizzlies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Miami Heat on Monday, winning 118-111. Memphis can attribute much of their success to C Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Oklahoma City sidestepped the Chicago Bulls for a 109-106 win. Oklahoma City was down big at the end of the first quarter, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback.
Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out (Oklahoma City is favored by 6.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Grizzlies are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Grizzlies to 10-17 and the Thunder to 11-14. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Grizzlies and the Thunder clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Thunder are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Memphis.
- Mar 25, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Mar 03, 2019 - Oklahoma City 99 vs. Memphis 95
- Feb 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - Oklahoma City 137 vs. Memphis 123
- Feb 14, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Memphis 114
- Feb 11, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Memphis 101
- Apr 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Memphis 100
- Feb 03, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Memphis 95
- Dec 29, 2016 - Memphis 114 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Jan 06, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Memphis 94
- Dec 08, 2015 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 16, 2015 - Memphis 122 vs. Oklahoma City 114
