Thunder vs. Grizzlies: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Memphis 10-17; Oklahoma City 11-14

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Memphis is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116 points per matchup.

The Grizzlies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Miami Heat on Monday, winning 118-111. Memphis can attribute much of their success to C Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Oklahoma City sidestepped the Chicago Bulls for a 109-106 win. Oklahoma City was down big at the end of the first quarter, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback.

Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out (Oklahoma City is favored by 6.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Grizzlies are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Grizzlies to 10-17 and the Thunder to 11-14. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Grizzlies and the Thunder clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Thunder are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Memphis.