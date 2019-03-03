Thunder vs. Grizzlies odds, line: NBA picks, best predictions from model on 46-32 roll

With Paul George likely to miss his third consecutive game Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will look to get past the Memphis Grizzlies without the six-time All-Star. The game is in Oklahoma City with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Energy Arena and the home team is favored by 9.5-points with the total at 218.5 in the latest Thunder vs. Grizzlies odds. The Thunder have lost four straight and failed to cover their past six, while the Grizzlies have lost five of seven, so something will have to give on Sunday. But before you make your Thunder vs. Grizzlies picks and predictions, be sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that a heavy responsibility falls on Russell Westbrook with George likely out again. Unfortunately for the Thunder, Westbrook hasn't been shooting the ball well without the other half of his dynamic duo. Westbrook is just 15 of 41 from the floor for a shooting percentage of just 36.5 percent. Even worse, he's just 2 of 14 from the 3-point line (14.3 percent).

Westbrook does have 20 rebounds and 19 assists without George, but he has turned the ball over 11 times. A lack of flow offensively has been a big problem for Oklahoma City.

But just because Oklahoma City will be without George doesn't mean it can't cover the Grizzlies vs. Thunder spread on Sunday.

The model also knows the Grizzlies are 14 games below .500 because they have the worst scoring offense in the NBA. They also rank 29th in 3-point shooting percentage (33.5 percent), 29th in offensive rebounding percentage (19.3), 28th in effective field goal percentage (.505) and play slower than any other offense in the league.

And in the middle of a year where they're clearly rebuilding, last year's first-round pick Jaren Jackson being out indefinitely with a deep thigh bruise puts them down an interior scorer and leaves them short a young player whose development they're counting on.

