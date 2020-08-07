Watch Now: NBA Recap: Bubble Gives Suns New Life ( 1:11 )

Despite a nightmarish performance to this point in the NBA restart, the Memphis Grizzlies are still in a favorable position. Taylor Jenkins' team is 0-4 in Orlando but, even with that hiccup, the Grizzlies are in the driver's seat for the No. 8 seed. On Friday, the Grizzlies face an intriguing test with a matchup against Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dennis Schroder (personal), Mike Muscala (concussion) and Terrance Ferguson (leg) are out for Oklahoma City, with Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) out for Memphis.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists Oklahoma City as the 4.5-point favorite, up 1.5 points from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223 in the latest Thunder vs. Grizzlies odds. Before making any Grizzlies vs. Thunder picks, check out the latest NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies spread: Thunder -4.5

Thunder vs. Grizzlies over-under: 223 points

Thunder vs. Grizzlies money line: Thunder -185, Grizzlies +165

OKC: The Thunder are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games.

MEM: The Grizzlies are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games.

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder are an above-average team on both ends of the floor, and they have been stellar in high-leverage situations this season. Offensively, Oklahoma City ranks in the top 10 in shooting efficiency and turnover avoidance, with a particular strength in the area of free throw creation.

Defensively, the Thunder are also quite strong in keeping opponents away from the charity stripe, with another positive trait in deterring opponents from taking high-percentage shot attempts. The Grizzlies, especially without Jaren Jackson Jr., struggle to shoot from the perimeter, and that should allow the Thunder to create additional havoc with their defensive coverages.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

If nothing else, the Grizzlies should have a sense of urgency after four straight losses, and the Thunder may not have the same motivation. Memphis is also a solid defensive team, particularly in limiting shooting efficiency for opponents. One area of usual weakness for Memphis is on the defensive glass but, against a Thunder team that is one of the worst teams in the NBA in offensive rebounding, that shortcoming shouldn't be magnified.

On the offensive side, Ja Morant is capable of an explosion at any time. The Rookie of the Year favorite is averaging 17.8 points and 7.1 assists per game this season, and Morant will be key in getting Memphis into efficient situations.

