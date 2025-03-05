We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the FedEx Forum. Memphis is 38-23 overall and 22-9 at home, while Oklahoma City is 50-11 overall and 23-7 on the road. The Thunder have won seven consecutive games against the Grizzlies.

The Thunder are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Grizzlies odds, and the over/under is 250.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Grizzlies vs. Thunder spread: Grizzlies +8.5

Grizzlies vs. Thunder over/under: 250.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Thunder money line: Grizzlies: +268, Thunder: -328

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder came out on top against the Rockets by a score of 137-128 on Monday. The Grizzlies better keep an eye on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He was instrumental in the Thunder's win, going 18-for-30 en route to 51 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 32.6 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA. He's knocking down 52.5% of his field goals and 37.5% of his 3-point attempts.

The Thunder were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. Oklahoma City has now posted at least 25 assists in eight consecutive matchups. The Thunder are 13-2 in their last 15 games and 6-1 against the spread in their past seven meetings against Memphis.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

The Grizzlies suffered a 132-130 loss to the Hawks on a last-minute shot from Caris LeVert. The Grizzlies didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Despite the defeat, the Grizzlies got a productive performance from Desmond Bane, who dropped a triple-double with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Grizzlies are 9-3 in their last 12 games against an opponent from the Western Conference. Memphis is also 7-2 against the spread in its last nine home games against Oklahoma City.

How to make Thunder vs. Grizzlies picks

