The 1-seed Oklahoma City Thunder will host the No. 8-seed Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round matchup on Sunday. The Grizzlies were able to bounce back after dropping their first play-in game against the Golden State Warriors. Memphis went on to defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 120-106, on Friday to punch their ticket to the NBA playoff bracket. Meanwhile, the Thunder ended the regular season on a four-game losing streak, but finished with the league's best record at 68-14.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. OKC is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Grizzlies vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 229.5. Before locking in any Thunder vs. Grizzlies picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Thunder:

Grizzlies vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -13.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Grizzlies vs. Thunder over/under: 229.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -962, Memphis +633

OKC: Thunder are 53-26-4 against the spread this season

MEM: Grizzlies are 43-40-1 against the spread this season

Grizzlies vs. Thunder picks:

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played at an MVP level this season, and he rolls into the NBA playoffs with momentum. Gilgeous-Alexander led the NBA in scoring (32.7) to go along with five rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He had 13 games with 40-plus points this season. In his last outing, Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 42 points, six rebounds, and six dimes.

Power forward Chet Holmgren is a lengthy difference-maker in the frontcourt. Holmgren logged 15 points, eight rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. Back on April 9 against the Suns, Holmgren had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. That was his 11th double-double of the campaign.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Guard Ja Morant is a shifty and athletic ball handler for the Grizzlies. He ranked first on the team in points (23.2) and assists (7.3) to go along with 4.3 rebounds per game. In the play-in win over the Mavs, Morant finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. Morant has scored at least 30 points in three of his past seven games.

Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is a two-way force who can space the floor as well. Jackson Jr. averages 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. In addition, he makes 37.5% of his 3-pointers. On March 27 against the Thunder, Jackson Jr. finished with 27 points, two blocks, and made five threes.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Thunder picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Thunder and is leaning Under the total, projecting 225 combined points.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time?