The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder meet the 8-seed Memphis Grizzlies in a Game 2 showdown on Tuesday evening. The Thunder are aiming to defend their home court again and go up 2-0 in this 2025 NBA playoff series. OKC torched the Grizzlies 131-80, en route to the largest point margin playoff win in team history. Memphis has lost Game 1 of its first-round matchups in the past three appearances.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. OKC is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest Grizzlies vs. Thunder odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 229. Before locking in any Thunder vs. Grizzlies picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies spread: Oklahoma City -14.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Thunder vs. Grizzlies over/under: 229 points

Thunder vs. Grizzlies money line: Oklahoma City -1142, Memphis +700

OKC: Thunder are 54-26-4 against the spread this season

MEM: Grizzlies are 43-41-1 against the spread this season

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder have multiple players who can step in when needed. In Game 1, there were six players who scored in double figures. Guard Aaron Wiggins excels off the ball and has a pure perimeter jumper on the outside. In Sunday's victory, he had a team-high 21 points, four rebounds, three assists and went 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Forward Jalen Williams is an athletic two-way threat for the Thunder. He has the ability to score from all three levels. During the regular season, he averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. In the Game 1 win, Williams had 20 points, five boards and six dimes.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Guard Ja Morant gives the Grizzlies their top playmaker on the offensive end. In the regular season, Morant logged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Morant has supplied more than 20 points in 19 of his last 20 games. In the March 5 loss to the Thunder, Morant had 24 points and six assists.

Guard Desmond Bane provides Memphis with a floor spacer shooter who can also be a playmaker when needed. He averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in the regular season. The 26-year-old has totaled 20-plus points in four of his last six games. On April 18 against the Mavs, Bane had 22 points and nine assists.

