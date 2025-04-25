Thunder vs. Grizzlies schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: OKC pulls off historic Game 3 comeback

FINAL: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108
The Thunder made history Thursday night, posting the second-largest comeback win in the postseason after falling behind by 29 points. Their 26-point deficit at halftime also marks the largest halftime comeback victory in the NBA playoffs ever.
The Grizzlies lost Ja Morant at halftime after he took a hard fall at the end of the second quarter, which significantly altered the game. But it was also a near perfect third quarter from the Thunder to climb back into the game. Chet Holmgren took over and the Thunder tightened up on defense to make life incredibly difficult for a Grizzlies team that couldn't get into a rhythm in the second half.
It was a tough loss for Memphis, who looked like they would be able to pull out a win after a superb first-half performance. But Morant's absence in the second half, coupled with the Thunder pressuring the ball on defense was too much for the Grizzlies to hang on in the end. Now, the Thunder can sweep the Grizzlies on Saturday.