Skip to Main Content

Thunder vs. Grizzlies schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 1, stream series

The top-seeded Thunder start their playoff journey against the Grizzlies

The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder are going up against the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Thunder are coming off a dominant regular season. OKC won an NBA-best 68 games, finished with the league's best net rating and outscored opponents by 1,055 points over the course of 82 games. The Thunder, led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, enter the playoffs as championship favorites.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have had an eventful few weeks. They surprisingly fired coach Taylor Jenkins in late March, replacing him with interim coach Tuomas Iisalo. Things didn't improve much after Jenkins' ousting. The Grizzlies went 4-5 in their final nine regular-season games and had to get their playoff spot through the Play-In Tournament. They beat the Mavericks on Friday night to secure the No. 8 seed after losing to the Warriors in a play-in game on Tuesday.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 | Grizzlies at Thunder | 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 | Grizzlies at Thunder | 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Thursday, April 24 | Thunder at Grizzlies | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 4: Saturday, April 26 | Thunder at Grizzlies | 3:30 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Monday, April 28 | Grizzlies at Thunder | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | Thunder at Grizzlies | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | Grizzlies at Thunder | Time/TV TBD

Thunder vs. Grizzlies odds

Odds via FanDuel

  • Series odds: Thunder -4000, Grizzlies +1500
  • Game 1 odds: Thunder -13, O/U 227.5

CBS Sports will have updates throughout the Thunder vs. Grizzlies series below.
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    Play-In Tournament Highlights: Mavericks at Grizzlies

  • Image thumbnail
    3:38

    Play-In Tournament Highlights: Heat at Hawks

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    Round 2 Highlights: RBC Heritage

  • Image thumbnail
    2:41

    Highlights: Cardinals at Mets (4/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Highlights: Dodgers at Rangers (4/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    MUST-SEE: Cubs take down D-Backs in game of the year candidate

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Highlights: Marlins at Phillies (4/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Highlights: Twins at Braves (4/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Highlights: Athletics at Brewers (4/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Highlights: White Sox at Red Sox (4/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Highlights: Yankees at Rays (4/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Highlights: Mariners at Blue Jays (4/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Highlights: Padres at Astros (4/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Highlights: Giants at Phillies (4/17)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Highlights: Reds at Orioles (4/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Highlights: Royals at Tigers (4/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Highlights: Giants at Angels (4/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Assessing What's Next For Mavericks Following Bizarre Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Grizzlies Cruise Past Mavericks, To Face Thunder In Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    MUST SEE: Ja Morant's Ankle Lookin' FINE!

See All NBA Videos