Thunder vs. Grizzlies schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 1, stream series
The top-seeded Thunder start their playoff journey against the Grizzlies
The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder are going up against the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Thunder are coming off a dominant regular season. OKC won an NBA-best 68 games, finished with the league's best net rating and outscored opponents by 1,055 points over the course of 82 games. The Thunder, led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, enter the playoffs as championship favorites.
The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have had an eventful few weeks. They surprisingly fired coach Taylor Jenkins in late March, replacing him with interim coach Tuomas Iisalo. Things didn't improve much after Jenkins' ousting. The Grizzlies went 4-5 in their final nine regular-season games and had to get their playoff spot through the Play-In Tournament. They beat the Mavericks on Friday night to secure the No. 8 seed after losing to the Warriors in a play-in game on Tuesday.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies schedule
All times Eastern
Game 1: Sunday, April 20 | Grizzlies at Thunder | 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 | Grizzlies at Thunder | 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Thursday, April 24 | Thunder at Grizzlies | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 4: Saturday, April 26 | Thunder at Grizzlies | 3:30 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Monday, April 28 | Grizzlies at Thunder | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | Thunder at Grizzlies | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | Grizzlies at Thunder | Time/TV TBD
Thunder vs. Grizzlies odds
Odds via FanDuel
- Series odds: Thunder -4000, Grizzlies +1500
- Game 1 odds: Thunder -13, O/U 227.5
CBS Sports will have updates throughout the Thunder vs. Grizzlies series below.
