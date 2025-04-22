Thunder vs. Grizzlies schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 2, stream series
The top-seeded Thunder start their playoff journey against the Grizzlies
The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder are going up against the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. And after a dominant regular season, the Thunder thoroughly outclassed Memphis with a 131-80 victory in Game 1.
OKC won an NBA-best 68 games, finished with the league's best net rating and outscored opponents by 1,055 points over the course of 82 games. The Thunder, led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, enter the playoffs as championship favorites.
The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have had an eventful few weeks. They surprisingly fired coach Taylor Jenkins in late March, replacing him with interim coach Tuomas Iisalo. Things didn't improve much after Jenkins' ousting. The Grizzlies went 4-5 in their final nine regular-season games and had to get their playoff spot through the Play-In Tournament. They beat the Mavericks on Friday night to secure the No. 8 seed after losing to the Warriors in a play-in game on Tuesday.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies schedule
All times Eastern
Game 1: Sunday, April 20 | Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80
Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 | Grizzlies at Thunder | 7:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Thursday, April 24 | Thunder at Grizzlies | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 4: Saturday, April 26 | Thunder at Grizzlies | 3:30 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Monday, April 28 | Grizzlies at Thunder | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | Thunder at Grizzlies | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | Grizzlies at Thunder | Time/TV TBD
Thunder vs. Grizzlies odds
Odds via FanDuel
- Series odds: Thunder -4000, Grizzlies +1500
- Game 2 odds: Thunder -14.5, O/U 229.5
CBS Sports will have updates throughout the Thunder vs. Grizzlies series below.
🚨 Final: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80
OKC utterly dominated Memphis from the get-go
The Oklahoma City Thunder did not just blow out the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. They annihilated them. After a historic regular season, in which they won 68 games with a plus-12.7 net rating, the Thunder started the playoffs by making more history: Their 131-80 win in Game 1 represents the largest margin of victory in a series opener in NBA history. It's also the most lopsided win in OKC playoff history and the most lopsided loss in Memphis playoff history.
On both ends, Oklahoma City was even more dominant than usual. When it went on a 40-9 run to break the game (wide, wide) open in a nine-minute stretch beginning in the first quarter, the Grizzlies looked like they were playing against six defenders. OKC pressured Memphis on the perimeter, swarmed any Grizzly that got near the paint and turned stops into easy buckets on the other end. It was mean, and it was relentless.
Strangely, this was not a showcase for MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 15 points on 4-for-13 shooting (including 1-for-7 from deep), three rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes. Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't bad -- he blocked 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey twice! -- but, for perhaps the most consistent star in the league, the shooting struggles were surprising.
Jalen Williams scored 20 points on 10-for-16 shooting, plus five rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in 21 minutes. Aaron Wiggins led the Thunder in scoring with 21 points off the bench. Chet Holmgren had 19 points on 5-for-11 shooting, including 3-for-4 from deep, plus 10 rebounds and two blocks. Isaiah Hartenstein added 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting, all in the first half, mostly on floaters, plus five assists and a steal.
Memphis shot 6 for 34 (17.6%) from 3-point range and committed 24 turnovers. OKC had 27 fast break points and the Grizzlies had just five.
End of third quarter: Thunder 112, Grizzlies 63
There are 12 minutes left to play, but we're already deep in garbage time. The Thunder scored the first 12 points of the third quarter, and they led by as many as 52 points.
Hilariously, Marvin Bagley III made a heave from beyond halfcourt at the buzzer to cut Memphis' deficit to 49. Bagley has 17 points on 8-for-8 shooting in 16 minutes off the bench, but there's no good news beyond that for the Grizzlies.
With that heave, Memphis improved to 5 for 27 (18.5%) from 3-point range.
OKC outscored the Grizzlies 44-27 in the third quarter. This is as dominant a performance as I can imagine.
The Thunder have a chance to make history today. No team has ever won a playoff game by more than 58 points, and no team has ever won a Game 1 by more than 47. Let's see if their reserves can maintain/extend this lead in the fourth.
Halftime: Thunder 68, Grizzlies 36
Well, that was Thunderous. OKC outscored the Grizzlies 36-16 in the second quarter, so it's heading into halftime with a 32-point lead. This is its largest halftime lead in a playoff game in franchise history.
All the stats are horrible for Memphis. The team is shooting 2 for 18 (11.1%) from 3-point range. This is its lowest-scoring first half of the season, and its seven assists are the fewest it has had in a first half this season.
Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein made his first seven field goal attempts, including four of his patented floaters. He has 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting. OKC wing Jalen Williams has 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including this alley-oop dunk from Aaron Wiggins on a fast break:
The Thunder have a 17-0 advantage in fast break points.
The funny thing is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has only nine points on 2-for-10 shooting. He had missed eight straight shots before making a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the half.
OKC led by as many as 35 points.
Thunder (way, way) up
OK, this is an onslaught. The Thunder are running circles around the Grizzlies. With 8:07 left in the second quarter, OKC leads 51-22. This is now a 30-5 run in the last 6:15.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't played at all in the second quarter and the Thunder have outscored Memphis 19-2 with him on the bench. Unreal.
Aaron Wiggins, one of the league's most improved players, has made three 3s during this run. As a team, OKC is shooting 7 for 12 from deep.
The Thunder have 15 fast break points. The Grizzlies have zero!
Wallace to the rim!
OKC led 32-20 heading into the second quarter, which was kind of crazy considering Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren shot a combined 2 for 10 from the field in the first quarter and the Thunder missed five of their first six 3-point attempts.
Memphis predictably had a lot of trouble finding good looks against this OKC defense, and the Thunder went on an 8-0 run late in the first to create some separation. Early in the second, OKC has extended its lead to 41-22. This already appears to be getting out of hand.
This clip of Cason Wallace attacking the rim in transition is a microcosm of the last few minutes:
