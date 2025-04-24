Skip to Main Content

Thunder vs. Grizzlies schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 3, stream series

The top-seeded Thunder start their playoff journey against the Grizzlies

The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder are going up against the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. And after a dominant regular season, the Thunder thoroughly outclassed Memphis in the first two games of the series. Game 1 resulted in a historic 131-80 blowout, and the Thunder followed that up on Tuesday night with a 118-99 victory. The series shifts to Memphis for Game 3 on Thursday.

During the regular season, OKC won an NBA-best 68 games, finished with the league's best net rating and outscored opponents by 1,055 points over the course of 82 games. The Thunder, led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, enter the playoffs as championship favorites.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have had an eventful few weeks. They surprisingly fired coach Taylor Jenkins in late March, replacing him with interim coach Tuomas Iisalo. Things didn't improve much after Jenkins' ousting. The Grizzlies went 4-5 in their final nine regular-season games and had to get their playoff spot through the Play-In Tournament. They beat the Mavericks on April 18 to secure the No. 8 seed after losing to the Warriors in a play-in game three days prior.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80 (OKC leads series, 1-0)
Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99 (OKC leads series, 2-0)
Game 3: Thursday, April 24 | Thunder at Grizzlies | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 4: Saturday, April 26 | Thunder at Grizzlies | 3:30 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Monday, April 28 | Grizzlies at Thunder | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | Thunder at Grizzlies | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | Grizzlies at Thunder | Time/TV TBD
*if necessary

Thunder vs. Grizzlies odds

Odds via FanDuel

  • Series odds: Thunder -50000, Grizzlies +5500
  • Game 3 odds: Thunder -8.5, O/U 226.5

CBS Sports will have updates throughout the Thunder vs. Grizzlies series below.

Updating Live
(8)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

🚨 Final: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99

Well, at least this time the Grizzlies managed to force the Thunder to break a sweat. Oklahoma City led Game 2 by as many as 23 points. The Grizzlies got it down to single digits in the second half. In the end, though, it was another comfortable win for the No. 1 seed: 118-99. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 27 for the Thunder, while the Grizzlies missed their first 10 shots and wound up shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range.

With a series this lopsided, there just aren't obvious schematic flaws or adjustments to make. The Grizzlies are just getting out-talented. That was the case in the regular season, too, as the Thunder won all four regular-season matchups by 75 combined points. With Brandon Clarke and Jaylen Wells injured, Memphis is far from full strength, but two role players just wouldn't be enough to make a difference here. For the Grizzlies, this is starting to feel like a wake-up call. If the Thunder are the standard, they need serious changes to catch up.

For Oklahoma City, meanwhile, it's validation. Despite their 68-win regular season, critics still doubted them as a playoff team because of their inexperience. But a week ago, the Grizzlies pushed the Warriors to the brink. Now they're roadkill for the Thunder. If you doubted the Thunder before, hopefully you're on board now, because this team has a whole lot of playoff basketball still to come.

Sam Quinn
April 23, 2025, 1:53 AM
Apr. 22, 2025, 9:53 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Thunder 70, Grizzlies 52

Welp, it turns out Game 1 wasn't a fluke. The Oklahoma City Thunder ran the Memphis Grizzlies off of the floor, 131-80, on Sunday, and now, unsurprisingly, the Thunder are at it again tonight. Through two quarters in Oklahoma City, the 68-win team leads the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, 70-52. 

The game is going about as you'd expect it to. The Grizzlies missed their first 10 shots against the NBA's best defense. They've struggled from 3-point range all night, and the Thunder are using turnovers to generate easy offense in transition. It's been a balanced attack for the Thunder, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren leading the way with 12 points apiece. After a slow shooting start, Oklahoma City is up to 12-of-26 from deep as they've run up this lead.

Maybe the Grizzlies mount a miraculous comeback, but more likely, they're looking ahead to some home cooking. Game 3 will come on Thursday, where the Grizzlies will hope that a venue change is enough to shake things up against a Thunder team that looks completely and utterly unstoppable right now.

Sam Quinn
April 23, 2025, 12:35 AM
Apr. 22, 2025, 8:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

🚨 Final: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80

OKC utterly dominated Memphis from the get-go

The Oklahoma City Thunder did not just blow out the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. They annihilated them. After a historic regular season, in which they won 68 games with a plus-12.7 net rating, the Thunder started the playoffs by making more history: Their 131-80 win in Game 1 represents the largest margin of victory in a series opener in NBA history. It's also the most lopsided win in OKC playoff history and the most lopsided loss in Memphis playoff history.

On both ends, Oklahoma City was even more dominant than usual. When it went on a 40-9 run to break the game (wide, wide) open in a nine-minute stretch beginning in the first quarter, the Grizzlies looked like they were playing against six defenders. OKC pressured Memphis on the perimeter, swarmed any Grizzly that got near the paint and turned stops into easy buckets on the other end. It was mean, and it was relentless. 

Strangely, this was not a showcase for MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 15 points on 4-for-13 shooting (including 1-for-7 from deep), three rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes. Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't bad -- he blocked 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey twice! -- but, for perhaps the most consistent star in the league, the shooting struggles were surprising.

Jalen Williams scored 20 points on 10-for-16 shooting, plus five rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in 21 minutes. Aaron Wiggins led the Thunder in scoring with 21 points off the bench. Chet Holmgren had 19 points on 5-for-11 shooting, including 3-for-4 from deep, plus 10 rebounds and two blocks. Isaiah Hartenstein added 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting, all in the first half, mostly on floaters, plus five assists and a steal.

Memphis shot 6 for 34 (17.6%) from 3-point range and committed 24 turnovers. OKC had 27 fast break points and the Grizzlies had just five.

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of third quarter: Thunder 112, Grizzlies 63

There are 12 minutes left to play, but we're already deep in garbage time. The Thunder scored the first 12 points of the third quarter, and they led by as many as 52 points. 

Hilariously, Marvin Bagley III made a heave from beyond halfcourt at the buzzer to cut Memphis' deficit to 49. Bagley has 17 points on 8-for-8 shooting in 16 minutes off the bench, but there's no good news beyond that for the Grizzlies.

With that heave, Memphis improved to 5 for 27 (18.5%) from 3-point range.

OKC outscored the Grizzlies 44-27 in the third quarter. This is as dominant a performance as I can imagine.

The Thunder have a chance to make history today. No team has ever won a playoff game by more than 58 points, and no team has ever won a Game 1 by more than 47. Let's see if their reserves can maintain/extend this lead in the fourth.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime: Thunder 68, Grizzlies 36

Well, that was Thunderous. OKC outscored the Grizzlies 36-16 in the second quarter, so it's heading into halftime with a 32-point lead. This is its largest halftime lead in a playoff game in franchise history.

All the stats are horrible for Memphis. The team is shooting 2 for 18 (11.1%) from 3-point range. This is its lowest-scoring first half of the season, and its seven assists are the fewest it has had in a first half this season.

Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein made his first seven field goal attempts, including four of his patented floaters. He has 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting. OKC wing Jalen Williams has 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including this alley-oop dunk from Aaron Wiggins on a fast break:

The Thunder have a 17-0 advantage in fast break points.

The funny thing is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has only nine points on 2-for-10 shooting. He had missed eight straight shots before making a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the half. 

OKC led by as many as 35 points.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Thunder (way, way) up

OK, this is an onslaught. The Thunder are running circles around the Grizzlies. With 8:07 left in the second quarter, OKC leads 51-22. This is now a 30-5 run in the last 6:15.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't played at all in the second quarter and the Thunder have outscored Memphis 19-2 with him on the bench. Unreal.

Aaron Wiggins, one of the league's most improved players, has made three 3s during this run. As a team, OKC is shooting 7 for 12 from deep. 

The Thunder have 15 fast break points. The Grizzlies have zero!

 
Pinned
Link copied

Wallace to the rim!

OKC led 32-20 heading into the second quarter, which was kind of crazy considering Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren shot a combined 2 for 10 from the field in the first quarter and the Thunder missed five of their first six 3-point attempts.

Memphis predictably had a lot of trouble finding good looks against this OKC defense, and the Thunder went on an 8-0 run late in the first to create some separation. Early in the second, OKC has extended its lead to 41-22. This already appears to be getting out of hand.

This clip of Cason Wallace attacking the rim in transition is a microcosm of the last few minutes:
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Get More Presented By GEICO

  • Image thumbnail
    4:07

    First Round Game 2 Highlights: Warriors at Rockets

  • Image thumbnail
    8:53

    Hear From The Warriors & Rockets After Tying Series at 1-1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Rockets Stifle Warriors Offense, Evens Up Series

  • Image thumbnail
    2:25

    Concern For Warriors Without Jimmy Butler

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Jalen Green Impact On Rockets

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    BREAKING: Jimmy Butler Exits Warriors-Rockets Game 2

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    First Round Game 2 Highlights: Magic at Celtics

  • Image thumbnail
    3:15

    Celtics Continue to Dominate Magic, Go Up 2-0 In Series

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Magic Offense Struggles Behind Banchero

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    How Can The Magic Avoid Going Down 0-3?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    First Round Game 2 Highlights: Heat at Cavaliers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Cavaliers HC Kenny Atkinson Sounds Off After Game 2 Win

  • Image thumbnail
    2:36

    Is This Series Coming Back To Cleveland?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:52

    Concern For Cavs Against Fearsome Heat Offense

  • Image thumbnail
    2:45

    Cavaliers Survive Game 2, Go Up 2-0 Against Heat

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Highlights: Houston Takes Game 2 From The Warriors!

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Breaking News: Ace Bailey Declares For 2025 NBA Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    First Round Game 2 Highlights: Timberwolves at Lakers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:48

    First Round Game 2 Highlights: Bucks at Pacers

See All NBA Videos