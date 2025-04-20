Thunder vs. Grizzlies schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as OKC dominates Game 1

🚨 Final: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80
OKC utterly dominated Memphis from the get-go
The Oklahoma City Thunder did not just blow out the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. They annihilated them. After a historic regular season, in which they won 68 games with a plus-12.7 net rating, the Thunder started the playoffs by making more history: Their 131-80 win in Game 1 represents the largest margin of victory in a series opener in NBA history. It's also the most lopsided win in OKC playoff history and the most lopsided loss in Memphis playoff history.
On both ends, Oklahoma City was even more dominant than usual. When it went on a 40-9 run to break the game (wide, wide) open in a nine-minute stretch beginning in the first quarter, the Grizzlies looked like they were playing against six defenders. OKC pressured Memphis on the perimeter, swarmed any Grizzly that got near the paint and turned stops into easy buckets on the other end. It was mean, and it was relentless.
Strangely, this was not a showcase for MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 15 points on 4-for-13 shooting (including 1-for-7 from deep), three rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes. Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't bad -- he blocked 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey twice! -- but, for perhaps the most consistent star in the league, the shooting struggles were surprising.
Jalen Williams scored 20 points on 10-for-16 shooting, plus five rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in 21 minutes. Aaron Wiggins led the Thunder in scoring with 21 points off the bench. Chet Holmgren had 19 points on 5-for-11 shooting, including 3-for-4 from deep, plus 10 rebounds and two blocks. Isaiah Hartenstein added 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting, all in the first half, mostly on floaters, plus five assists and a steal.
Memphis shot 6 for 34 (17.6%) from 3-point range and committed 24 turnovers. OKC had 27 fast break points and the Grizzlies had just five.