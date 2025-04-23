Thunder vs. Grizzlies schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as OKC takes 2-0 series lead

The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder are going up against the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. And after a dominant regular season, the Thunder thoroughly outclassed Memphis in the first two games of the series. Game 1 resulted in a historic 131-80 blowout, and the Thunder followed that up on Tuesday night with a 118-99 victory in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

OKC won an NBA-best 68 games, finished with the league's best net rating and outscored opponents by 1,055 points over the course of 82 games. The Thunder, led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, enter the playoffs as championship favorites.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have had an eventful few weeks. They surprisingly fired coach Taylor Jenkins in late March, replacing him with interim coach Tuomas Iisalo. Things didn't improve much after Jenkins' ousting. The Grizzlies went 4-5 in their final nine regular-season games and had to get their playoff spot through the Play-In Tournament. They beat the Mavericks on Friday night to secure the No. 8 seed after losing to the Warriors in a play-in game on Tuesday.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80

Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99

Game 3: Thursday, April 24 | Thunder at Grizzlies | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Saturday, April 26 | Thunder at Grizzlies | 3:30 p.m., TNT/Max

*Game 5: Monday, April 28 | Grizzlies at Thunder | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | Thunder at Grizzlies | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | Grizzlies at Thunder | Time/TV TBD

Thunder vs. Grizzlies odds

Odds via FanDuel

Series odds : Thunder -4000, Grizzlies +1500

: Thunder -4000, Grizzlies +1500 Game 3 odds: Thunder -9, O/U 227.5

CBS Sports will have updates throughout the Thunder vs. Grizzlies series below.