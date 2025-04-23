Thunder vs. Grizzlies schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as OKC takes 2-0 series lead

🚨 Final: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99
Well, at least this time the Grizzlies managed to force the Thunder to break a sweat. Oklahoma City led Game 2 by as many as 23 points. The Grizzlies got it down to single digits in the second half. In the end, though, it was another comfortable win for the No. 1 seed: 118-99. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 27 for the Thunder, while the Grizzlies missed their first 10 shots and wound up shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range.
With a series this lopsided, there just aren't obvious schematic flaws or adjustments to make. The Grizzlies are just getting out-talented. That was the case in the regular season, too, as the Thunder won all four regular-season matchups by 75 combined points. With Brandon Clarke and Jaylen Wells injured, Memphis is far from full strength, but two role players just wouldn't be enough to make a difference here. For the Grizzlies, this is starting to feel like a wake-up call. If the Thunder are the standard, they need serious changes to catch up.
For Oklahoma City, meanwhile, it's validation. Despite their 68-win regular season, critics still doubted them as a playoff team because of their inexperience. But a week ago, the Grizzlies pushed the Warriors to the brink. Now they're roadkill for the Thunder. If you doubted the Thunder before, hopefully you're on board now, because this team has a whole lot of playoff basketball still to come.