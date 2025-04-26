Thunder vs. Grizzlies schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch: OKC sweeps series 4-0

FINAL: Thunder 117 -- Grizzlies 115
The Oklahoma City Thunder completed a first-round sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies with a two-point win in Game 4 on Saturday, and are the first team to advance to the second round of the playoffs. They'll now enjoy an extended rest before taking on the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, whose series is going at least five games.
The shorthanded Grizzlies, who were without Ja Morant (hip), put up a serious fight with their season on the line. They led briefly in the third quarter and refused to quit while the Thunder were trying to pull away down the stretch. Ultimately, though, one team had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the other did not.
Gilgeous-Alexander had gotten off to a slow start in the playoffs, but was back at his best in Game 4 and showed why he's an MVP finalist by putting up 38 points, five rebounds and six assists on 13 of 24 from the field. Jalen Williams added 23 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Thunder.
This defeat marks the end of another frustrating season for the Grizzlies, who have not advanced past the first round of the playoffs since 2022.