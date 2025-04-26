Thunder vs. Grizzlies schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch: OKC sweeps series 4-0

The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder made short work of the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. And after a dominant regular season, the Thunder cruised to a 4-0 series sweep, capped by their 117-115 win on Saturday in Memphis. The Grizzlies were without star Ja Morant, who suffered a hip injury in Game 3, but they still put up a fight in the series finale.

OKC becomes the first team to move on in the NBA playoffs and will face the winner of the Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Clippers series in the second round.

During the regular season, OKC won an NBA-best 68 games, finished with the league's best net rating and outscored opponents by 1,055 points over the course of 82 games. The Thunder, led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, entered the playoffs as championship favorites.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have had an eventful few weeks leading up to the postseason. They surprisingly fired coach Taylor Jenkins in late March, replacing him with interim coach Tuomas Iisalo. Things didn't improve much after Jenkins' ousting. The Grizzlies went 4-5 in their final nine regular-season games and had to get their playoff spot through the Play-In Tournament. They beat the Mavericks on April 18 to secure the No. 8 seed after losing to the Warriors in a play-in game three days prior.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies schedule, results

All times Eastern

Game 1: Thunder 131, Grizzlies 80

Game 2: Thunder 118, Grizzlies 99

Game 3: Thunder 114, Grizzlies 108

Game 4: Thunder 117, Grizzlies 115 (OKC wins series 4-0)

