Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Atlanta 14-18; Oklahoma City 13-19

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. OKC might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Oklahoma City skirted by the San Antonio Spurs 102-99 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch jumper from small forward Luguentz Dort as the clock expired. Shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took over for the Thunder, finishing with 42 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Atlanta strolled past the Boston Celtics with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 127-112. The Hawks' power forward Danilo Gallinari looked sharp as he shot 10-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and six boards. Gallinari hadn't helped his team much against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Gallinari's points were the most he has had all year.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma City to 13-19 and Atlanta to 14-18. In their victory, Oklahoma City relied heavily on Gilgeous-Alexander, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 42 points and eight boards. Atlanta will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last nine games against Atlanta.