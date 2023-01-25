Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Atlanta 24-24; Oklahoma City 23-24
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.51 points per game. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Paycom Center after having had a few days off. Oklahoma City should still be feeling good after a win, while Atlanta will be looking to regain their footing.
It was a close one, but on Sunday the Thunder sidestepped the Denver Nuggets for a 101-99 victory. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 34 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Atlanta and the Chicago Bulls on Monday was not particularly close, with Atlanta falling 111-100. The top scorers for the Hawks were point guard Trae Young (21 points) and point guard Dejounte Murray (20 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma City is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently nine-for-nine against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Thunder's win brought them up to 23-24 while Atlanta's defeat pulled them down to 24-24. Oklahoma City is 12-10 after wins this year, and Atlanta is 13-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 14 games against Atlanta.
- Dec 05, 2022 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Atlanta 114
- Mar 30, 2022 - Atlanta 136 vs. Oklahoma City 118
- Nov 22, 2021 - Atlanta 113 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Mar 18, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Oklahoma City 93
- Feb 26, 2021 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 24, 2020 - Oklahoma City 140 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jan 15, 2019 - Atlanta 142 vs. Oklahoma City 126
- Nov 30, 2018 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Atlanta 109
- Mar 13, 2018 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Atlanta 107
- Dec 22, 2017 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Atlanta 117
- Dec 19, 2016 - Atlanta 110 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Dec 05, 2016 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Atlanta 99
- Dec 10, 2015 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Atlanta 94
- Nov 30, 2015 - Atlanta 106 vs. Oklahoma City 100