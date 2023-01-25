Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Atlanta 24-24; Oklahoma City 23-24

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.51 points per game. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Paycom Center after having had a few days off. Oklahoma City should still be feeling good after a win, while Atlanta will be looking to regain their footing.

It was a close one, but on Sunday the Thunder sidestepped the Denver Nuggets for a 101-99 victory. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 34 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Atlanta and the Chicago Bulls on Monday was not particularly close, with Atlanta falling 111-100. The top scorers for the Hawks were point guard Trae Young (21 points) and point guard Dejounte Murray (20 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma City is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently nine-for-nine against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Thunder's win brought them up to 23-24 while Atlanta's defeat pulled them down to 24-24. Oklahoma City is 12-10 after wins this year, and Atlanta is 13-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 14 games against Atlanta.