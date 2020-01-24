Thunder vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 24 predictions from advanced computer simulation

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 26-19 overall and 14-9 at home, while Atlanta is 11-34 overall and 5-18 on the road. The Thunder are going for a fourth consecutive win. The Hawks have won three of their past five games. Oklahoma City is favored by 11 points in the latest Thunder vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Hawks vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 13 on a blistering 32-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks.

the model is leaning over

Oklahoma City walked away with a 120-114 victory over the Magic on Wednesday. It was another big night for Dennis Schroder, who had 31 points and nine assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Thunder shot 60.5 percent from the field. It was Oklahoma City's eighth win in its last nine road games.

Steven Adams (ankle) did not play Wednesday and is questionable for Friday's game.

Meanwhile, Atlanta was able to grind out a solid win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, 102-95. The Hawks rode a strong surge after the half to overcome a 60-41 deficit. John Collins scored 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Brandon Goodwin scored all 19 of his points in the fourth quarter.

Trae Young missed Wednesday's game with a thigh injury and is questionable for Friday.

