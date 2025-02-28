The Atlanta Hawks (27-32) will try to pick up one of their best wins of the season when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) on Friday night. Atlanta has lost four of its last five games, falling to ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Oklahoma City holds a nine-game lead atop the Western Conference, and it is coming off a 129-121 win at Brooklyn on Wednesday. The Thunder will wrap up their three-game road trip at San Antonio on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. The Thunder are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Thunder odds, while the over/under is 243 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Hawks vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -12.5

Hawks vs. Thunder over/under: 243 points

Hawks vs. Thunder money line: Thunder: -719, Hawks: +509

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks have lost four of their last five games, but three of those losses came by six points or less. They beat Miami in the first of two games earlier this week, as six Atlanta players finished in double figures. Shooting guard Dyson Daniels continued his breakout season, posting a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hawks were unable to keep pace with Miami on Wednesday, as the Heat knocked down 24 3-pointers in a 131-109 final. Guard Trae Young, who has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis recently, is expected to play on Friday night. He is averaging 26.8 points, 11.3 assists and 2.7 3-pointers in 38.2 minutes across his last six games.

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City has a commanding lead atop the Western Conference standings, but it is showing no signs of slowing down. Chet Holmgren, who missed 40 games earlier this season with a fractured pelvis, is coming off his best performance since returning. He had 22 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in a 129-121 win over Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, while Aaron Wiggins chipped in 24 points off the bench. The Thunder were outscored 76-61 in the first half before outscoring the Nets 68-45 after halftime. They have covered the spread in 14 of their last 20 games in Atlanta, which is just 2-7 in its last nine home games.

