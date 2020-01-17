Thunder vs. Heat: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Thunder vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Miami 28-12; Oklahoma City 23-18
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Toronto Raptors took down the Thunder 130-121 on Wednesday. The Thunder's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 21 points and six assists along with six boards, and PG Chris Paul, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 51-51 at the half for Miami and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, but Miami stepped up in the second half for a 106-100 victory. It was another big night for SG Kendrick Nunn, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points.
Miami's win lifted them to 28-12 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped them down to 23-18. We'll see if Miami can repeat their recent success or if Oklahoma City bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.77
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 1-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won six out of their last eight games against Miami.
- Mar 18, 2019 - Miami 116 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Feb 01, 2019 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 09, 2018 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Miami 93
- Mar 23, 2018 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 27, 2016 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Miami 94
- Nov 07, 2016 - Oklahoma City 97 vs. Miami 85
- Jan 17, 2016 - Oklahoma City 99 vs. Miami 74
- Dec 03, 2015 - Miami 97 vs. Oklahoma City 95
