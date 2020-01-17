Thunder vs. Heat: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miami @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Miami 28-12; Oklahoma City 23-18

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Toronto Raptors took down the Thunder 130-121 on Wednesday. The Thunder's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 21 points and six assists along with six boards, and PG Chris Paul, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 51-51 at the half for Miami and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, but Miami stepped up in the second half for a 106-100 victory. It was another big night for SG Kendrick Nunn, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points.

Miami's win lifted them to 28-12 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped them down to 23-18. We'll see if Miami can repeat their recent success or if Oklahoma City bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.77

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 1-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last eight games against Miami.