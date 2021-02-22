Who's Playing

Miami @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Miami 13-17; Oklahoma City 12-18

What to Know

The Miami Heat will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Miami sidestepped the Los Angeles Lakers for a 96-94 win. The Heat can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 27 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 117-101. OKC's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 31 points and nine assists.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-11-1 against the spread when favored.

Miami is now 13-17 while Oklahoma City sits at 12-18. The Heat are 5-7 after wins this year, OKC 3-8.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 11 games against Miami.