Who's Playing
Miami @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Miami 13-17; Oklahoma City 12-18
What to Know
The Miami Heat will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday Miami sidestepped the Los Angeles Lakers for a 96-94 win. The Heat can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 27 points and five boards.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 117-101. OKC's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did his thing and had 31 points and nine assists.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-11-1 against the spread when favored.
Miami is now 13-17 while Oklahoma City sits at 12-18. The Heat are 5-7 after wins this year, OKC 3-8.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 11 games against Miami.
- Jan 04, 2021 - Miami 118 vs. Oklahoma City 90
- Aug 12, 2020 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Miami 115
- Jan 17, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Mar 18, 2019 - Miami 116 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Feb 01, 2019 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 09, 2018 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. Miami 93
- Mar 23, 2018 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 27, 2016 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Miami 94
- Nov 07, 2016 - Oklahoma City 97 vs. Miami 85
- Jan 17, 2016 - Oklahoma City 99 vs. Miami 74
- Dec 03, 2015 - Miami 97 vs. Oklahoma City 95